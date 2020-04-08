Nonprofit

Martha’s Task works to protect public one stitch at a time

With a shortage of surgical masks across the country, a group of Bartlesville seamstresses is working to stem the spread of the coronavirus by sewing fabric face protectors.

Donations of fabric and other sewing materials and requests for masks have been made on the Bartlesville Neighbors Helping Neighbors During COVID-19 Facebook page. At least one nonprofit has stepped forward to help.

Martha’s Task is a training and work program for homeless and disadvantaged women in Bartlesville. The seamstresses support themselves by selling handmade gift items through the agency’s gift store. The women retain 100% of every sale.

Laura Walton, executive director of the nonprofit, says the sewing organization is temporarily shut down, but before the hiatus, a professional teacher came in and gave instructions on how to make the masks.

“We thought we could stockpile and bring them out one at a time, but we have gotten so many phone calls from people needing them,” Walton said.

Seven seamstresses have sewn at least 90 masks so far.

“The seamstresses are getting paid, but the masks are free. It’s the right thing to do,” she said.

The masks are being sent to Bartlesville, Tulsa, and Pawhuska for use in hospitals and nursing homes, as well as people who work with animals and those with compromised immune systems.

Golf Course

Adams battens down against virus and remains open

Despite a swarm of precautions, business continues to boom at Adams Municipal Golf Course.

From disinfecting the golf carts to locking up the sand trap rakes to putting spacers in the cups, the course is maximizing safety and cleanliness in light of the restrictions put in place due to the virus scare.

“We are doing every safety precaution,” course head professional Jimmy Howe said. “You name it, we clean it.”

The course is attempting to follow all the ordinances, policies and procedures put in place by government on every level, Howe added.

The governor’s recent seven-page declaration restricting the activities of some businesses in the state allows, on page 5, for golf courses to remain open as long as they followed the proscribed safety requirements, Howe noted.

Howe and his staff have taken those guidelines to heart.

In addition, the course has locked restrooms “and we clean every touch area in the shop every two hours,” Howe said.

The course operates seven days a week, beginning at approximately 8 a.m. until approximately 8 p.m.

“We’re trying to keep sensitive to the public,” Howe said, adding golf has a natural aspect of safety because people are geographically separated.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Bear hunts a safe, fun way to stay connected

In a time of uncertainty, fear, and let’s just say boredom, some innovative Bartlesville residents have taken up bear hunting. And everyone is invited to participate.

With schools closed for the spring and many parents home from work due to ordinances related to COVID-19, people have been looking for ways to keep the family entertained. Now comes this fuzzy, fun distraction.

Stuffed bears, in all shapes, sizes and colors — in addition to other stuffed animals — are popping up on window sills, porches and front lawns all over town. The hunters, whether on foot or in vehicles, hit the trail, and the one who counts the most bears wins.

Obviously the rules are pretty lenient in this game, which is why bear hunting in the city has become so popular.

Kyle Ppool, his wife, Clare, and children Bailey and Ryder drove around the Ranch Heights neighborhood, finishing with a count of 183 bears.

“I saw it first on Bartlesville Neighbors Helping Neighbors during COVID-19,” he said of a Facebook page.

“I didn’t know if it would catch on. People were beginning to share activities for kids to do after being stuck at home,” Ppool said.

“I mentioned it to my daughter, and she wanted to put bears in the yard. Then we drove around and saw more bears.

“We took a drive around, the windows down and music playing.”

Ppool said he appreciates the effort Bartlesville residents put toward children.

“Thank goodness Bartlesville is a community who loves their kids. This thing has taken off to help get us through this time,” he said.

“Working from home is not easy, but I have enjoyed spending time with my family.”

