MIAMI — COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites have been opened in Miami, Jay and Vinita by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The locations include:

• Ottawa County Health Department, 1930 North Elm, 918-540-2481

• Delaware County Health Department, 432 S 9th Street, Jay, 918-253-4511

• Craig County Health Department, 115 East Delaware, Vinita, 918-256-7531.

All are by appointment only.

The OSDH is coordinating deliveries of testing supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) to county health departments conducting testing sites.

Ottawa County now has 15 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 according to the daily Oklahoma State Department of Health report issued Wednesday morning.

Craig County now reports five cases while Delaware County has 13.

Statewide there are 1,524 confirmed positive cases, 1,479 negative and 390 cumulative hospitalizations.

Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

There have been 79 deaths, including 12 on Tuesday:

Four in Oklahoma County: two males and two females older than 65.

o Two in Cleveland County, a male in the 36-49 age group and a male older than 65.

o Two in Tulsa County, both males older than 65.

o One in Adair County, a female older than 65.

o One in Greer County, a female older than 65.

o One in Kay County, a male older than 65.

o One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.

By gender, there have been 802 female cases and 37 deaths and 722 male cases with 42 deaths.

The breakdown by age includes: 0-4, 15 cases and no deaths; 5-17, 25 cases and no deaths; 18-35, 264 cases and two deaths; 36-49, 315 cases with three deaths; 50-64, 402 cases with 11 deaths, and 65 and older, 503 cases with 63 deaths.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to process the more than 12,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February are not reflected in this report.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.