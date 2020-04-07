MIAMI — There has been an additional two confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday.

There are 14 in Ottawa County, 13 in Delaware County and four in Craig County.

The number of confirmed positive cases now stands at 1,472, according to the OSDH.

There have been 1,436 negative reports and 376 total cumulative hospitalizations.

Cases by testing lab includes 248 by Diagnostic Laboratory of Oklahoma, 187 at the State Public Health Laboratory and 1,037 at other facilities.

There are an additional 16 deaths:

• Six in Tulsa County: a male in the 18-35 age group, a female in 50-64 age group, and three females and a male older than 65.

• One in Adair County, a female older than 65.

• One in Cherokee County, a female older than 65.

• One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.

• One in Creek County, a male older than 65.

• One in Kay County, a female older than 65

• One in Mayes County, a male older than 65.

• Two in Osage County, a female in the 50-64 age group and a male older than 65.

• One in Wagoner County, a female older than 65.

• One in Washington County, a male older than 65.

The Public Health Laboratory at OSDH continues to process the more than 11,000 negative COVID-19 test results received from private labs dating back to February. Numbers will be added to this daily report once all results are processed through the system.

The OSDH coordinated with the Office of Emergency Management to deliver supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders.

The OSDH is providing information daily via OEM to 911 call centers so that first responders can be notified if an address they are responding to correlates with an address of a patient confirmed with COVID-19. This information is only made available to 911 call centers.