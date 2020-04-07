The Avedis Foundation has cancelled its annual Health Week, originally scheduled to take place May 22-29 in Shawnee, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The Avedis Foundation has cancelled its annual Health Week, originally scheduled to take place May 22-29 in Shawnee, due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The annual event represents a collaboration between Avedis and several community partners to plan and organize family-friendly activities and events that promote healthy habits and active lifestyles.

Among those events, the Avedis Foundation Speaker Series luncheon presentation of keynote speaker Wes Moore, scheduled for May 27, also has been canceled.

“The well-being of our community is our highest priority,” Avedis Foundation President Dr. Kathy Laster said. “The cancellation of Health Week 2020, while disappointing, is the best course of action to ensure the safety of all participants and their families.” Sponsors, community partners and the many volunteers who contributed to the planning of Health Week are deeply appreciated, Laster said.

The Foundation expects Health Week to return in 2021.