GROVE - On Saturday, April 4, Walmart began limiting the number of customers allowed into stores across the nation.

The new coronavirus (COVID-19) policies include:

• Masks and gloves for employees.

• "1-out-1-in" basis, meaning once the store has reached capacity, the next customer has to wait until another customer exits the store before they can enter the store.

• Customers will wait in an outdoor cue, or line, at six foot intervals in front of the grocery side door.

• Allowing five customers per 1,000 square feet or 20 percent of the store's capacity.

• One-way movement through the store, customers will exit through the opposite doors.

Grove's Walmart has changed operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., with an extra shopping hour added from 6-7 a.m. for senior shoppers, those aged 60 years or more. This is in place until April 28. The vision center and pharmacy are still open.

According to the Walmart Grove Facebook page, the store is cleaned and sanitized regularly.

"We want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a stance from others, then head home," said Darcona Smith, the Executive Vice President and COO of Walmart in a press release.

Smith says that the COVID-19 situation is being monitored by the Walmart Corporation and that company policy will continue to evolve with the situation.

"Our leaders and operations teams will continue to listen to advice from medical experts, associates and customers, and consider how we can best serve people while helping slow the spread of the virus. The health and safety of our associates and customers is what matters the most," said Smith.