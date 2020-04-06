Spaghetti Sauce

Like many of the rest of you, this self-quarantine deal can get boring at times. Yeah, I have plenty of things I’m doing, and can be doing, but there are times when I get somewhat bored. Nobody likes being bored, but there is a difference between being just bored, and actual relaxation time.

My Grandpa Otis always seemed to be busy doing something, but many a time I have caught him just sitting in a chair or a bench outside doing nothing. You would think by looking, that he was just bored, but not the case at all, if you knew him, or looked closely. I’ve seen him sit there for quite some time, and you would think he was doing nothing, but many times while sitting there, he would be sharpening his knife, maybe munching on some in the hull peanuts, or just relaxing and watching the traffic go by. Many times while sitting there, someone would stop, and I can still hear him saying it today, “Get Out,” meaning get out of your vehicle and come join me to relax and visit.

I catch myself at times doing some of the same things. When the weather is nice, every now and then, I will sit in a chair in my backyard and just think about things. Am I bored? Not on your life, I am just enjoying the weather and relaxing, but mostly thinking about where my life has been, or where it may be headed. I’m the type of person that cherishes personal time, but too much of it, can sometimes lead to boredom.

I know people that feel like they have to be in the company of someone else all the time, or they are not happy. My take on that is, they have never been alone much in their life. When I say alone, I’m not talking about loneliness, because that is no fun either, but I’m talking about just spending some time alone, doing what you enjoy most, or nothing at all. You would be surprised what thoughts go through your mind, and many times it will bring a smile to your face, while occasionally a small tear. If gives you a chance to reflect on your triumphs and mistakes, or what you could have done differently. Life is a journey, and how you live it, can reflect your personality.

My biggest problem with this self-quarantine is not being able to get out and have morning coffee with my friends. I always look forward to that each day, and even if that is the only social contacts I make during the day, it ensures me that my day will not be boring, because I have enough other things that keep me occupied throughout the rest of the day. It may be nothing more than writing, cleaning house, yard work, playing my guitar or fiddle, or cooking, but it is something…

Yes cooking, to me nothing is worse than ending the day with a boring evening meal, and I don’t allow myself to do that. Even if I’m having nothing more than a sandwich, you can bet it’s not going to be a boring sandwich!! I like to experiment by taking every day meal ideals and as they say “kick it up a notch.” This can be done so easily and you don’t have to spend the whole day preparing something that tastes like you spent the whole day preparing it. One example is spaghetti sauce. Yes, I buy that pre-made jar type of sauce too, but with a little extra effort, you can make that boring stuff taste like it was simmered on the stove all day. Here is how I do it, but you can take my idea and make it to suit your own taste.

Spaghetti Sauce

Ingredients

1 jar of pre-made spaghetti sauce (I use Ragu Homestyle)

1 clove of fresh garlic, minced

Chopped onion

Chopped Bell Pepper, Red or Green

Chopped Mushroom

1 Tablespoon cooking oil

½ to 1 cup of red wine

Italian seasoning to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Salt and Black pepper to taste

Directions

In a pot, add your cooking oil to heat. Add all your veggies except the garlic, which you can add later, as you don’t want it to burn. Sautee your veggies until tender, then add the garlic and sautee another couple of minutes. Add your wine and cook on low until most of it has evaporated. Now add your spaghetti sauce from the jar and season with the salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and Italian seasoning, a little at a time, until you get the flavor you are looking for. Let the sauce simmer for about 20 to 30 minutes on low to thicken. Now, if you have cooked meatballs or browned ground beef, add it to the sauce and heat through. Serve it over pasta and add some grated parmesan on top for a delicious Italian dinner.