Ordered to step forward, Sergeant Thomas Goodman faced arguably the most notorious killer during the Civil War in the west, William “Bloody Bill” Anderson. Stripped of his uniform, Goodman responded to Anderson’s command and prepared to die. Instead, the carnage began around him as Anderson’s guerillas began shooting, then scalping 23 other unarmed soldiers bound for home on leave. These executions, known as the Centralia Massacre, occurred September 27, 1864 and it may have been the most heinous crime committed by Confederate partisans during the whole war.

The massacre was not planned. Anderson was in Centralia to tear up the tracks and burn the depot, but then the train arrived and stopped, the engineer unaware of the pending danger. The soldiers were among 125 passengers on board the train. After the executions, the remaining passengers were set free and the guerillas set fire to the train, sent it running down the tracks, then burned the depot. Sergeant Goodman fared better. Held prisoner by Anderson to be exchanged for one of his men, ten days later Goodman managed to escape.

But the carnage was not over. Word of the massacre reached the Missouri military command and 147 recently recruited 39th Cavalry members were immediately dispatched to find Anderson and his guerillas. Mounted on farm mules or horses and equipped with old muzzle loading Enfield rifles they would prove no match for the guerillas. At 3:00 P.M. they clashed in an open field five miles southeast of Centralia. Possibly concerned that the new recruits were armed only with the rifles or that they were too ill prepared to fight on horseback with the mounts they were riding, Major “Ave” Johnston ordered them to dismount and form a line of battle. The ensuing result was mayhem. After firing their single shot weapons killing a few guerillas, while attempting to reload, the guerilla’s, each armed with several pistols, rode down on them firing into the line, killing 123. Then it was over. Fortuitously, the Centralia Massacre proved to be “Bloody Bill’s” last, he was killed by Union troops ten days later near Maryville, Missouri.

Guerilla bands are as old as history, joining together in a common cause, usually operating outside of organized government. But in 1862 the Confederate government made guerillas legitimate, passing the Partisan Ranger Act. The South was desperately in need of manpower and this seemed to be a good idea, although under pressure from military leaders, among them Robert E. Lee, it eventually was repealed. They labeled it “a license for criminals to steal.” Soon after the first rangers were organized, military officers began complaining that they were unmanageable, “a collection of discharged veterans, deserters and old civilian men and boys.” Rangers often returned home after raids rather than reporting to their commanders and there was frequent desertion. Major General Thomas Rosser, Commander of Confederate cavalry in the Shenandoah Valley and a West Point graduate wrote, “They are a terror to the citizens and an injury to the cause.” There were a few ranger guerilla bands led by officers like John Mosby of Mosby’s Rangers and John Morgan, Morgan’s Raiders, that distinguished themselves although later military officers complained that Morgan’s men were operating more like thieves. By February of 1864 the Partisan Ranger Act was rescinded and all rangers were considered regular army.

But if Confederate guerillas on the Eastern Front began to disintegrate into mobs after a year or so of combat, Trans-Mississippi guerilla bands began that way from the day they were organized. One of the first, William Quantrill, obtained a commission as captain from Jefferson Davis and began organizing “Quantrill’s Raiders” in 1862 shortly after the Battle of Wilson’s Creek. Quantrill had a grudge to settle. Prior to the war, he and his brother entered Kansas on their way to California and were waylaid by Union partisans, his brother was killed and Quantrill was left for dead. A former school teacher, he managed to raise a small army of over 450 raiders, teenagers to old men that included “Bloody Bill” Anderson who became one of his lieutenants. If Quantrill, or in fact any of the western guerilla’s, ever bothered to communicate with the Confederacy in the east it was incidental, the leaders had their own agenda. Almost immediately Quantrill became infamous for his raid on Lawrence, Kansas in 1863, resulting in the deaths of more than 150 men and boys as young as twelve years of age. Quantrill continued his depredations as he fled to Texas where his Raiders disintegrated into smaller factions. One that emerged was led by Anderson who orchestrated several attacks on defenseless civilians before Centralia. After Anderson’s death, Quantrill and a few of his followers continued intermittent raids. He was killed in Kentucky during June, 1865, after the war was officially ended.

During the Civil War, gangs of guerillas, large and small, roamed Northeastern Oklahoma and surrounding states at will, whether they believed in one cause or the other. The war gave them an opportunity to steal and plunder from anyone, it also gave them a license to kill.

