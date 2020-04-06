MIAMI — The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County as of Monday morning now is 12, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are 13 cases in Delaware County and now there are five in Craig County.

The OSDH’s daily report shows there are 1,327 confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma now.

There are an additional five deaths:

o Two in Greer County, a male and a female older than 65.

o One in Oklahoma County, a male in the 18-35 age group.

o One in Osage County, a female older than 65.

o One in Pottawatomie County, a male older than 65

There are 51 total deaths in the state.

There now have been 1,422 negative cases statewide with 340 cumulative hospitalizations.

Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

Over the weekend, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) received more than 6,000 negative COVID-19 test results reported by private labs dating back to February.

The agency continues to collect negative test results from private labs, and will make the final count known to the public when they are finalized.

This will help provide a full picture of the total testing in Oklahoma.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.