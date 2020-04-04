Correct Delaware County total

MIAMI — Two more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are now 10 cases in the county as of 7 a.m. Saturday, April 4.

Craig County has three cases and Delaware County remains at 11.

Statewide, there are 1,159 confirmed positive cases with an additional four deaths:

o One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.

o One in Latimer County, a male older than 65.

o One in Osage County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

o One in Washington County, a female older than 65.

There are 42 total deaths in the state.

The OSHD is reporting 1,362 negative tests with 316 hospitalizations.

Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

In an effort to prepare for medical surge and prolonged response, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps (OKMRC) is recruiting volunteers to serve in medical and non-medical positions. For more information, visit okmrc.org.

Local public health departments around the state continue to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. However none are local.

Find the drive-thru locations by clicking here.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.