Amid statewide closures due to COVID-19 concerns Shawnee Public Schools has released information and resources to help students and parents navigate distance learning.

Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. April Grace, in a statement Thursday, said the district understands the struggle the community is facing due to COVID-19 and it's the mission of the district to provide the needed materials for students to continue learning.

"It is our goal to provide essential learning opportunities as well as structure and routine for your children during this time," Grace said. "We know there will be challenges to overcome, but we are looking forward to working alongside you in overcoming these challenges and to providing your child (or) children a loving and caring continuous learning experience."

Grace said the district released Continuous Distance Learning Resources which can be found on the SPS website at tinyurl.com/shawneelearning.

"If (people) do not have access to the internet, Continuous Distance Learning Resources will be delivered on Thursdays by buses with the meal deliveries or can be picked up at school sites by appointment only," Grace said.

Grace encouraged SPS families to follow the district's distance learning plan, review resources, communicate with teachers and read the complete parent guide.

The complete Shawnee Parent/Student Guide to Distance Learning was developed to help answer questions and provide important information to (parents) at tinyurl.com/shawneeparentguide," Grace said. "It is very important to us that every child receives the same learning opportunities and that every family has accurate information to be a solid partner with us during this time. Remember, this is new for all of us, and we appreciate our partnership with you."

