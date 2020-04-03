OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.

These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.

As of Friday, April 3, the state has 988 confirmed cases in 56 counties:

237 cases: Oklahoma County

175 cases: Tulsa County

130 cases: Cleveland County

39 cases: Creek County

33 cases: Comanche County

30 cases: Wagoner County

29 cases: Canadian County

28 cases: Washington County

25 cases: Kay County

21 cases: Osage County

18 cases: Payne County

16 cases: Muskogee and Pawnee Counties

14 cases: Adair County

11 cases: Delaware and Pottawatomie Counties

10 cases: McClain and Rogers Counties

8 cases: Garvin, Ottawa, Rogers and Stephens Counties

7 cases: Cherokee, Lincoln Nowata, Okmulgee and Pontotoc Counties

5 cases: Custer, Garfield, Grady, Logan, Mayes, Noble Counties

4 cases: Cotton, Jackson and Sequoyah Counties

3 cases: Bryan and Kingfisher Counties

2 cases: Caddo, Craig, Greer, Latimer, Love and Pittsburg Counties

1 case: Atoka, Beckham, Carter, Choctaw, Grant, Kiowa, Le Flore, Major, McCurtain, Seminole, Texas, Washita and Woodward Counties

The age range is 0-96, with 340 cases in the 65+ danger zone.

So far there have been 1,315 negative tests, 289 hospitalizations and 38 deaths.

Deaths:

Canadian County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Cleveland County - a male in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Creek County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Greer County - a female in the 65+ age group.

Kay County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Mayes County - a male in 50-64 age group.

Muskogee County - two males in the 65+ age group.

Oklahoma County - two females in the 50-64 age group. three males in the 50-64 age group, three females in the 65+ age group, three males in the 65+ age group.

Osage County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Pawnee County - a male in the 50-64 age group.

Sequoyah County - a female in the 50-64 age group.

Stephens County - a male in the 65+ age group.

Tulsa County - a male in the 36-49 age group, a male in the 50-64 age group, four females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.

Wagoner County - a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.

• Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency yesterday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to update reporting which will create more transparency and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.

◦ In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.

◦ OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.

◦ The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.