Christel Poston has been named the recipient of the 2020 Ruth Brown Memorial Scholarship.

Poston is the librarian at Jane Phillips Elementary School in Bartlesville. The scholarship will help offset the expense of Poston’s coursework to complete her master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma.

The scholarship, which is awarded by the Bartlesville Women’s Network, was established in 2007 in honor of Brown, who served as librarian of the Bartlesville Public Library for 30 years. She worked tirelessly to provide equal access and opportunities to thelibrary for all Bartlesville citizens, including African Americans, in an era when this was not universally accepted or supported.

Poston is a first-year librarian completing coursework for her Master’s in Information Studies. This will be the culmination of a promise she made to herself to become a school librarian after being inspired by her teacher mentor and librarian when she was a student teacher in Bartlesville.

She plans to continue to utilize her librarian practitioner skills, collaborating with other educators in the Bartlesville school district to instill a love of reading in students.

Poston, expressing her appreciation to Women’s Network, said, “I am so excited to be receiving this scholarship. It will assist me in obtaining my Master’s debt-free.”

She added that she feels blessed and honored to be part of the local education community, and applauds the Bartlesville community for continuing its support of quality education.

The opportunity to apply for this scholarship is available each year to residents of Nowata, Osage and Washington counties who are pursuing an advanced degree in library science at OU online or in the classroom.