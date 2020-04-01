OTTAWA COUNTY – During the coronavirus school shutdowns, area districts are busy providing meals to students and preparing for distance learning that begins soon, in addition to making decisions about normal end-of-year activities like prom and graduation.

Here’s the information so far:

Miami

http://miami.k12.ok.us/

There is currently minimal access to Miami Public Schools. All school sites are closed and the central office will only be open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, but doors will be locked as staff is only accessible by phone and e-mail.

This is to ensure the school district is doing all they can to maintain the health and safety of their staff and students.

Amy Harnar, secretary to Superintendent Jeremy Hogan, said Wednesday, “We don’t yet have anything set for students to pick up their personal belongings. Right now, we are focusing on the digital learning and getting those devices and hot spots to the parents and students so we can get them started on their distance learning.”

Prom and graduation are currently postponed and developments will be announced as soon as possible.

MPS will continue to provide meals for pickup and by delivery on bus routes.

Meal pick-up locations (from 11 a.m. to noon): Will Rogers Middle School, south loop, and Roosevelt Elementary, north end of the building.

Afton

https://www.aftonschools.net/aftonschools.net

Superintendent Randy Gardner said Wednesday that the prom has been cancelled and graduation is postponed.

The district is delivering breakfast/lunch combos on Mondays for Monday and Tuesday, and on Wednesday for Wednesday through Friday. They are running five routes and have a pickup line in front of the elementary.

Students can pick up their non-essential items that were in their desk or locker, along with their paper packets, on Monday, April 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of both the elementary building and the high school building.

They are already allowing essential items to be picked up, like glasses and medicines, but you will need to contact the school to arrange a time.

“Even though we are not in a normal school setting operation, we are working very hard to do the best for our students, faculty, and community. It’s a very stressful time in the world today, but we are working hard to try to relieve as much stress as we can in the lives we deal with,” Gardner said.

Commerce

http://www.commercetigers.net/

At Commerce, Superintendent Jim Haynes said Wednesday, “I know we are in trying times. The staff is working this week preparing for distance learning and teachers will be reaching out to make contact with families. Distance learning begins Monday, April 6, and continues through the end of the school year on May 8.

“At this time, the Junior-Senior prom has been rescheduled for May 15 and alternate plans for graduation are under discussion. We will visit with the senior students to see what they want to do,” Haynes said.

No dates have yet been set for students to pick up their personal belongings.

CPS is providing meals for all students and individuals 0-18 years of age free of charge during COVID-19 school closings. Individuals will be able to receive breakfast and lunch at the same time.

The schedule will run Monday through Friday and individuals must be present to receive their meal.

CPS will be serving “grab and go” meals available for drive-by and/or walk-up pickup during the following times and locations:

10:45 a.m. to noon, Alexander Elementary School, front of main building; 11 a.m., Commerce Middle School, east side of cafeteria building; 11:15 a.m., Commerce High School, front of main building; 11:45 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, East 30 & Ssouth 500 Road; and 11 a.m., C3 Church, 100 Midway Drive.

Also, 11:15 a.m., Midway Village, South Meadowlark Lane; 11:30 a.m., east side of GardenWalk Apartments; 11:45 a.m., northeast corner of Sill Park parking; 11 a.m., North Miami Assembly of God Church parking lot; 11:15 a.m., North Miami Post Office, south side parking lot; 11:30 a.m., Miami First Christian Church parking lot, and 11:45 a.m., Green Acres Baptist Church parking lot.

This schedule is subject to change.

For more information, contact Lindsey Wallain at 918-675-4336, extension 251, lwallain@commercetigers.net, or Heather Pittman at 918-675-4316 extension 115, hpittman@commercetigers.net

Fairland Schools

https://www.fairlandowls.com/

At Fairland, meals for students are being provided from 10:30 to noon Monday through Friday on the south side of the cafeteria.

No new dates have been set for the prom and graduation, but there will be an announcement when decisions are made.

“We are honoring the word to keep everybody home and safe so we have not yet set up dates and times for students to pick up their personal belongings,” Superintendent Mark Alexander said.

Quapaw Schools

http://www.qpswildcats.com/

At Quapaw, the administration office will be open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. Office personnel will be working with mobile lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily.

Call 918-674-2501 if you have any questions or need assistance. You may leave a message and your call will be returned.

Breakfast and lunch are being provided to all students at no cost.

Bus drivers will leave on their normal bus routes at 11 a.m. and will go to each bus stop on their route.

There will be individuals on the bus that will hand-deliver the sack meals at each stop. Please be outside at the stop to receive your sack meals and remember proper social distance during this time.

Quapaw will also have a grab- and-go sack meal that can be picked up outside the high school cafeteria from 11 a.m. to noon during the week.

You are requested to not get out of your car; staff will come to you. Enter the main gate between the high school and middle school then drive around back to the high school cafeteria and then exit through the west gate.

The meals provided will be lunch for that day and breakfast for the next day. All meals are free to students and children ages 0-18 Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions, call the administration office Monday-Friday from 8 to 10:30 am.

Student pick-up of personal belongings

High school middle school:

All locker items will be bagged for pickup by parents on the following dates:

Wednesday, April 1: Grades 6-7; Thursday, April 2: Grades 8-9; and Friday, April 3: Grades 10-12. All pickups will be from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Procedure: Parents will enter the gate (driveway) between the high school and middle school buildings and proceed to the front of the high school gym. When you get to the gymnasium you will stay in your vehicle and someone will get the belongings.

At that time the school will check out a computer device for all middle school students and those high school students that need one. No students or parents will be allowed in the buildings. Vehicles will exit the east gate.

Athletic locker items will be cleaned out at a later date.

Elementary School:

All desk items will be bagged for pickup by parents on Monday, April 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Procedure: Parents will enter the bus-loading zone (driveway) in front of the elementary school building and proceed to the front of the school. When you get to the main entrance, you will stay in your vehicle and someone will get the student’s belongings. At that time they will check out a computer device for all elementary students that have Internet access. No students or parents will be allowed in the buildings.

Distance learning begins on Monday, April 6.

Wyandotte Schools

https://www.wyandotte.k12.ok.us/

At Wyandotte, Troy Gray, Superintendent, said, “We are saddened to announce that Wyandotte junior/senior prom has been canceled and will not be rescheduled. Graduation information will be announced soon.”

Wyandotte schools are providing a meal pick up program for children and community individuals 18 years of age and younger free of charge. The drive through pick-up will be in front of the high school from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily during the week. Individuals will receive a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day.

According to federal child nutrition guidelines, all individuals must be present to receive meals.