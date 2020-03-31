MIAMI — A Wyandotte juvenile, 16, was injured in a one-vehicle accident at approximately 10 p.m. Monday, March 30 at 13101 S SH137 in Ottawa County.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a 2006 Suzuki Forenza was traveling south on SH137, hydroplaned and drove into a ditch, then rolled over one and a half times.

The driver was ejected approximately 6 feet from the resting area of the vehicle.

The driver, the only passenger, was transported by Quapaw EMS to Integris Miami Hospital then transported to Freeman Hospital in Joplin in stable condition with trunk internal injuries.

The accident was investigated by Trooper Ben Bertram of the Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L and assisted by Trooper Alex Wilson of Troop XA.