In response to COVID-19, Oklahoma City VA Health Care System (OKCVAHCS) is making it easier and safer for Veterans to access services from home. As such, OKCVAHCS is moving as many in-person appointments to virtual care as possible.

“The Oklahoma City VA Health Care System is committed to providing high-quality care while keeping Veterans safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19). Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures and out of concern for our veterans, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” said Director Wade Vlosich. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time. To help us address our Veterans’ most-urgent needs first, we ask that Veterans use our online tools for routine or non-urgent questions.”

Virtual care allows Veterans to contact their VA health care team through secure messaging or to receive in-home treatment via telephone or video.

Examples include:

Telephone or Video Appointments – Veterans can receive care at home — either over the phone or via video using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, Veterans can send their provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans may also call, but VA is requesting that Veterans only call with urgent needs at this time. To learn more about VA Video Connect, visit mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect.

Prescription Refills – To reduce exposure to coronavirus (COVID-19), the Oklahoma City VA Health Care System will not be able to process routine refill medications at the facility. Veterans should order medication refills by mail. Veterans should order refills as early as possible. Refills will be mailed at the appropriate time. Ordering Refills by Mail is Easy.

You can order refills from any device with internet service at www.myhealth.va.gov

By phone: 405-456-1610 or 1-800-694-8387

or by mailing your refill slip to :

Pharmacy Service (119)

Oklahoma City VA HCS

921 NE 13th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73104-5028.

Secure Messaging – With My HealtheVet, VA’s online patient portal, Veterans can send online secure messages to your VA health care team to ask them nonurgent health questions. Register at www.myhealth.va.gov. Veterans have two ways to upgrade their accounts to Premium; online or video. To complete a video upgrade, veterans must call our office first at 405-456-3675.

“This is a time where we can take major advantage of the technology,” said Taiwo Arise, Nurse Practioner, OKCVAHCS VVC Veterans Express Care Clinic Provider. “When I have patients who are new to virtual care, I work through the process with them. When we connect, I review a Veteran’s medical record with them, discuss their concerns as well as review studies, test results, and medications to get them what they need. Gradually, most Veterans become comfortable with the technology and many prefer virtual care.”

For questions about accessing the Veterans Express Care Clinic via virtual care, please contact 405-456-1000, option 3 to speak with the nurse triage line. For more information about VA’s Connected Care technologies, visit connectedcare.va.gov.

For general VA-related questions regarding COVID-19, Veterans should visit: https://www.publichealth.va.gov/n-coronavirus/index.asp