During a special meeting Monday, the Tecumseh Board of Education voted to officially end the 2019-2020 school year on May 15..

Additionally, the Board of Education voted to give Superintendent Tom Wilsie authority to make decisions for the district regarding issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the meeting Wilsie said he would implement new policies regarding support staff, the district's distance learning plan and other such items.

