Emily C. Spitler, 81, formerly of Prague, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at her home in Oklahoma City.

Mrs. Spitler was born June 12, 1938, in Prague to Emil and Carrie (Janota) Sedlacek. She was a life-long resident of Prague until the early 1990s.

She was a member of the Z.C.B.J. Lodge of Prague.

She married Paul Spitler on Sept. 8, 1956.

Emily was an active business woman, owning and operating her own gift store “The Knitting Needle,” later renamed “Emily’s Gift World.” She then joined her husband in the real estate business in 1980 as a real estate broker. Later she assisted her daughter in the running of her dance studio and dancewear store in Oklahoma City as assistant director. Last year “Emily’s Creations” was started in which she designed and created stained glass and mosaic pieces of art.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Spitler of the home and a daughter Stacey Spitler, Oklahoma City; brother and sister-in-law, David and Carol Sedlacek of Prague; sister and brother-in-law, Norene and Ken Zink of Midwest City; sister-in-law, Elva Schoenrock of Levelland, Texas; and brother-in-law Irvin Spitler of Phoenix Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Cancer Card Xchange www.cancercardxchange.org or to the Spitler School Foundation-Cambodia www.spitlerschool.org which are both 100% non-profit organizations.

There will be a celebration of life memorial service at a later date in Prague at Parks Brothers Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

