MIAMI — There has been one additional reported case of COVID-19 in Ottawa County over the past 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma State Department of health.

There are still seven in Delaware and one in Craig counties.

Statewide, the number of confirmed positive cases in Oklahoma now stands at 565 as of 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 31.

There have been 1,229 negative cases and 177 hospitalizations we 23 deaths.

Negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.

There are an additional six deaths:

o Three in Oklahoma County, a male and female in the 50-64 age group and another male older than 65.

o One in Canadian County, a male older than 65.

o One in Muskogee County, a male older than 65.

o One in Wagoner County, a male older than 65.

The OSDH reported by the end of Monday, the state received more than 60 percent of its personal protective equipment (PPE) order from the federal government's Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), and the state expects to be at 100 percent in the next couple days.

The order included the following items: gloves, gowns, face/eye protection, N95 and surgical masks.

On Sunday, officials moved 700 cases of PPE to regional warehouses located on the front lines of resupplying medical system providers

Due to a continued national shortage, the state will reserve SNS for hospitals, which have 1) ICU beds and 2) have persons under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 or patients with a positive test.

Due to a multi-million dollar order the state placed on the private market, officials anticipate larger shipments of PPE, to include additional N95 masks, in the next week.

Gov. Stitt’s “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:

o No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.

o People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.

o Some local municipalities, to include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the Governor’s order as well as the cities’ additional “shelter in place” policies.

o On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.