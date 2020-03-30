The Wyandotte Nation announced Monday that it will keep both the River Bend Casino & Hotel and the Lucky Turtle Casino closed through April.

“The health and safety of our citizens, employees, and our guests continues to be of utmost importance to us,” Chief Billy Friend said. "We are committed to following the recommendations released by federal health officials to ensure we are protecting the public."

The Tribe’s Emergency Response Team will continue to meet on a weekly basis to re-evaluate the situation and determine plans going forward.

The tribe will post updates to their website based upon the best available information and through social media as they occur.

"Unfortunately, we don't know when it will be safe for operations to resume, but with the support of federal and tribal health experts, we are working to determine our next best steps," Friend said.