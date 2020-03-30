MIAMI — With the coming of spring and severe weather, Integris Health is reviewing and practicing processes for sheltering confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients in the event of a weather emergency.

It’s the latest in a number of adjustments Integris Miami Hospital has instituted in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Similar to the earlier decision to postpone all elective surgeries, Integris Health now is moving forward with the decision to suspend in-house sleep studies (home studies will remain), Holter Monitor Testing and Pulmonary Function Tests.

Elective, non-urgent procedures are diagnostic or therapeutic interventions that if delayed, will not impact the patient’s health status.