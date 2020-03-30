JAY - An election emergency declaration issued by the State Election Board Secretary on March 18 will impact elections scheduled for April 7 in Delaware County, the County Election Board Secretary confirmed today. The election emergency allowed all entities, including those with statutory school board member elections, to reschedule their April 7 elections to another date allowed by law. The declaration was issued in response to the current COVID-19 health crisis, which has resulted in federal, state, and local restrictions.

County Election Board Secretary Crystal January said the following elections have been postponed and rescheduled for June 30:

Cleora Public School – Office No. 2

Oaks Mission Public School – Office No. 5

Ketchum Public School – Office No. 5

Proposition (Bond) Election

The following elections have been postponed and rescheduled for August 25:

Jay Public School – Proposition (Bond) Election

Leach and Westville Public Schools has also rescinded its election and will reschedule for a date to be determined later.

Absentee ballots issued for the April 7 election are no longer valid and should be destroyed.

Voters who were issued an absentee ballot for the April 7 election will be issued a new ballot for the June 30 election, if they are currently signed up to receive absentee ballots for all elections in which they are eligible to vote for the 2020 election year.

Voters who applied for an absentee ballot for the April 7 election only, will need to submit a new absentee ballot request for the June 30 election in order to vote in the rescheduled elections. Absentee ballots can be requested online using the OK Voter Portal at https://www.ok.gov/elections/OVP.html. Applications can also be downloaded at https://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Absentee_Voting/index.html.

While Delaware County Election Board office remains closed to the public, the Delaware County Election Board will continue to conduct business as usual by phone, email, and mail. Business hours may be modified due to the unusual circumstances, but calls and emails will be returned in a timely manner. Voters who need to conduct business in person can call or email the County Election Board to make special arrangements. Voters can also visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information.

For more information contact the Delaware County Election Board at 918-253-8762 or delawarecounty@elections.ok.gov The Election Board is located at: 225 S 5th St, Jay. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.