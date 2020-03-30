MIAMI — There are now six reported cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa County as of Monday morning, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There are seven in Delaware County and just the one in Craig County.

Statewide, there are 481 confirmed positive cases. New counties include Beckham, Cotton and Love.

These counties now are required to come into compliance with Gov. Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

There is an additional death in Cleveland County, a male in the 50-64 age group. There now have been 17 deaths statewide with 153 hospitalizations.

There have been 481 positive in-state and two positive out-of-state reports.

There have been 1,207 negative.

Gov. Stitt’s amended Executive Order also requires delivery personnel to submit to screenings when making deliveries at hospitals, clinics, long term care facilities and daycares. The EO also protects health care workers and their families from discrimination in housing or child care.

The “Safer at Home” order includes the following guidelines for all 77 counties until April 30:

· No gatherings in groups larger than 10 people.

· People age 65 or older or those with a compromised immune system must shelter at home.

· Some local municipalities, to include Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, have put into place law enforcement efforts to enforce the Governor’s order as well as the cities’ additional “shelter in place” policies.

· On both statewide and municipal levels, individuals can still leave for essential errands such as to grocery stores or pharmacies. Please call 2-1-1 or visit covidresources.ok.gov for resources and information.