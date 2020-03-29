Seminole State College recently donated medical supplies to SSM Health St. Anthony – Shawnee to assist with COVID-19 preparations at the hospital.

The College’s Interim Nursing Program Director Linda Brown delivered several boxes of exam gloves and disposable gowns to the hospital’s Communications and Marketing Consultant Carla Tollett. The donation included 26 boxes of DemaAssist synthetic powder-free exam gloves, 3 boxes of Nitrile gloves and 30 packets of disposable gowns.

“We’ve had a longstanding relationship with SSM Health St. Anthony of Shawnee. We were more than happy to help them with their need for supplies during this pandemic,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said.

The hospital has long served as a site for clinicals for SSC nursing students.

Reynolds said that the College also reached out to the local Alliance Health facility in Seminole and are looking for ways to assist with their needs. She said the College did not have any of the protective equipment items that Alliance was currently looking for.

The donated supplies were gathered by the College’s Nursing faculty, as well as Nursing and Health Sciences Division Chair Dr. Noble Jobe, and members of the Science, Technology and Math Division.