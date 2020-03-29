OKLAHOMA CITY - According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health has released the latest numbers for the Coronavirus (COVID-19) within the state.
These are the number of confirmed cases from COVID-19 test kits.
As of Sunday, March 29, the state has 429 confirmed cases in 38 counties:
Oklahoma County - 107 cases
Tulsa County - 57 cases
Cleveland County - 46 cases
Kay County - 18 cases
Creek County - 16 cases
Pawnee and Washington Counties - 14 cases
Payne County - 12 cases
Canadian County - 11 cases
Washington County - 9 cases
Wagoner County - 8 cases
Muskogee County - 7 cases
Comanche, Osage and Wagoner Counties - 6 cases
Osage, Payne and Washington Counties - 5 cases
Delaware and Ottawa Counties - 4 cases
Adair, Custer, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, Noble, Pontotoc and Counties - 3 cases each
Garvin, Grady, McClain, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Sequoyah and Stephens Counties - 2 cases each
Bryan, Caddo, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Craig, Jackson, Latimer, Le Flore and Nowata Counties - 1 case each
The age range is 0-95, with 137 cases in the 65+ danger zone.
So far there have been 1180 negative tests, 126 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Deaths:
Tulsa County - a male in the 50-64 age group, a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.
Pawnee County - a male in the 50-64 age group.
Cleveland County - three females in the 65+ age group, two males in the 65+ age group.
Oklahoma County - two males in the 50-64 age group, a female in the 65+ age group, a male in the 65+ age group.
Creek County - a male in the 64+ age group.
Sequoyah County - a female in the 50-64 age group.
Wagoner County - a female in the 65+ age group.
For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.