This year has been insane. When news of COVID-19 started coming over the airwaves, I listened to it, but it seemed like something that was happening far, far away. I cared and paid attention, but only a little. Now I care a lot.

Life for all of us is being impacted, and it has gotten real. I think the thing that has amazed me is the range of human response we are seeing. Some people are reaching out to help and support each other, and that makes me happy and proud to be a human. Then I see people being careless by not restricting their life at all and I am dismayed by their selfishness. Who we really are shows up big when stress comes into our lives. My question for you is, do you like what you see?

To be transparent with you, I don’t like everything that I have seen in myself since this whole thing started. I am part Irish and have been on high doses of steroids for nine months. To say I’ve been blunt and a little quick tempered is an understatement. Sometimes I hear things come out of my mouth and even I can’t believe what I just heard!

Instead of just “going with it” and letting myself just do whatever I want, I’m going back to the things I know bring balance to my life, and being consistent with them each day.

For me, it is reading my devotional and Bible in the mornings. It is praying for others and not just focusing on my own needs. It is doing something kind for someone else every day.

Since most of my trouble is in the attitude department, I have to focus on the things that shape my thinking and affect my heart. I could ignore the symptoms and keep being short-tempered and mean, but that will just make me feel bad, which keeps the cycle going. In order to get a different result, I have to change what I’m doing so that when I look back at the pandemic of 2020, I will know I was part of the solution and not part of the problem.

With social distancing quickly becoming the norm, you may wonder how you can help if you’re supposed to stay home away from the public. Here are some ideas for you!

I sent a care package to my grandkids via Amazon to give them some crafts and new activities to do while stuck inside. That made mom and dad happy, and the kids were thrilled to have something new to do.

I’ve helped make calls to check on some elderly folks and see if they needed anything for my church, and it was good to hear that families are really taking care of each other during this time.

I’ve taken a meal to one friend and brownies to another. (I kept my distance when dropping off the items.) If you want to share a meal but shouldn’t go outside, you can always DoorDash a meal to someone in need.

This week, I’m sending notes to friends who are struggling with loss in their lives to encourage them. I remember how after my dad passed it really blessed me when someone reached out and showed concern for me. Grief doesn’t have a time limit, and a card can bring great comfort to a hurting heart.

Bob Riley said, “Hard times don’t create heroes. It is during the hard times when the “hero” within us is revealed.” Let’s get through this together, even if it means we are inconvenienced, even if we have to sacrifice. We’ll make it, but we’re going to have to depend on each other and do our part.

Blessings to you and your family. Stay safe!