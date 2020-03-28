PERRY, Okla. – Agents with Oklahoma Department of Corrections’ Inspector General’s Office have captured the second of two walkaways from Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center in Vinita. Devan Johnson, 25, was located and arrested at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in Perry.

With inmate Kaden White, Johnson walked away Wednesday afternoon from NOCC, a minimum-security prison for men located on the grounds of the Oklahoma Forensic Center. White was located later Wednesday evening, but Johnson remained at large.

ODOC agents took Johnson into custody without incident. As a COVID-19 precaution, he will be quarantined at Lexington Correctional Center for 14 days before transferring to another facility.

When he walked away, Johnson was serving five years for second-degree burglary out of Oklahoma County, aggravated assault and battery out of Pottawatomie County, and other crimes.

ODOC will present escape charges against Johnson and White to the Craig County District Attorney’s Office.