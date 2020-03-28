Saturday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 377 positive cases of coronavirus, with Oklahoma's death total jumping to 15 dead.

Lincoln Counties cases remain at 3 and Pottawatomie County has recorded two cases.

From OSDH:

New counties with cases include Le Flore and Nowata counties. These counties will now be required to come into compliance with Governor Kevin Stitt's "Safer at Home" executive order that calls for non-essential businesses in counties with COVID-19 cases to temporarily suspend services until April 16.

There are an additional seven deaths in Oklahoma:

Two in Cleveland County: a male and female, both over age 65

Two in Tulsa County: a male and female, both over age 65

One in Oklahoma County: a female over age 65

One in Sequoyah County: a female in the 50-64 age group

One in Wagoner County: a female over age 65

There are 15 total deaths in the state.

On Thursday, COVID-19 testing supplies arrived in Oklahoma that will allow for 10,000 individuals to be tested in the coming weeks. Oklahoma State University (OSU) is bringing online lab capabilities by early next week that will allow the State, as a whole, to process roughly 2,800 COVID-19 tests a day. The University of Oklahoma is continuing to partner with the State to expand and bring online capabilities to process a significant number of COVID-19 tests in the coming weeks.

As of March 27, new regional drive-thru testing sites are open in four cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership, with two more sites being open by next week in Western Oklahoma. Information about those locations can be found here: https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/drive-thru-testing

The state launched a website Friday to coordinate corporate PPE donations across the state to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care: ppedonation.ok.gov

For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.

COVID-19 Oklahoma Test Results

Positive (In-State) 377

Positive (Out-of-State) 2

Negative* *Numbers to be updated later online

Hospitalizations 126

Deaths 15

-----------

