Shawnee Public Schools (SPS) delivered its first set of meals to families Monday, March 23 and made changes to its meal plan again, which is set to continue Friday March 27.

According to a statement released Thursday by Superintendent Dr. April Grace, the district delivered around 16,000 meal packets to almost 2,000 students 18 and under in Shawnee.

Grace said the district will continue its food delivery routed in the morning and afternoon on Friday, March 27.

However, Grace said their will be a few minor changes to the meal deliveries starting Friday and going forward.

"On Friday morning, we will deliver a single breakfast meal to children 18 and under along our meal delivery bus routes," Grace said. "We are unable to give more than one breakfast item on Friday morning because of USDA regulations. On Friday afternoon we will distribute a meal and a snack packet."

Grace said starting Monday, March 30 the school will deliver three breakfast meals on the morning bus route and three lunch meals on the afternoon route.

Grace said on Thursday, April 2 SPS will deliver two breakfast meals in the morning and two lunch meals in the afternoon.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding as we find the best ways to serve our students at this time, as we remain flexible with supplies and delivery of orders placed," Grace said.

Grace explained if people would like to receive meals they need to contact Nutrition Services at meals@shawnee.k12.ok.us or at 405-878-1028. They need to provide their name, address, contact number, total in household 18 and under and total household members.

"We understand that you may be a caretaker for individuals who are not typically our students; they will count, too. The meal delivery stops and times are available below," Grace said.

For more information regarding bus routes and delivery times people can visit https://shawnee.socs.net/vnews/display.v/ART/5e729290d5033

This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to the news-star at news-star.com/subscribe