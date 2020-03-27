As state and municipal governments increasingly move toward ordering people to shelter in place to blunt the spread of COVID-19, the Pioneer Library System will remain closed until further notice.

The safety and wellness of customers and staff remains the top priority at PLS. The library is a critical resource for all customers, so PLS continues to take steps to support customers as much as possible during this temporary closure:

All fines continue to be waived, and due dates extended until libraries reopen.

The library is working to expand access to eBooks and increase awareness of a vast array of online resources. Connect at pioneerlibrarysystem.org/download or through the library's PLS Connect App.

Also, the "Ask Us" feature at the PLS website will continue to be available to answer library questions.

Library leadership will continue to monitor the ongoing situation and will provide updates as they become available through the library website, www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org, and through Pioneer's social media outlets.