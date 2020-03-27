Students enjoyed a Grove Teacher Train Parade Thursday, March 26, and waved to their teachers driving through the neighborhood.

Many students had signs telling their teachers how much they missed them and although they weren’t able to talk with their teachers, the students were excited to see their teachers drive by and wave to them.

The parade was the first time teachers from Grove Public Schools had seen their students since the statewide school closures due to COVID-19 concerns.

