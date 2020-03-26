MIAMI — There have been 248 cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of 11 a.m. Thursday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Ottawa County is among six counties that have been added to the list since Wednesday, along with Comanche, Craig, Lincoln, Okmulgee and Sequoyah.

There have been an additional two deaths in Cleveland County, a female in her 90s and a male in his 60s. There have been a total of seven statewide.

The OSDH is expecting those numbers to increase in the coming days.

Of the state’s test results, 248 have been positive in-state and two positive from out-of-state. The state lab reports 958 negative tests.

There have been 86 hospitalizations.

By gender, the cases have been 129 male and 119 female.

Two satellite testing sites have been established in Kay and Pittsburg counties.

The department said there were 32 specimens collected at the Kay County site and 16 in Pittsburg County.

The tests are being processed by the Oklahoma Public Health Laboratory.