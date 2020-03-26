Melba Jean Coffman, 73, of Bethel Acres, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.

She was born May 4, 1946, to Bud and Florence (Turner) Honeycutt in Shawnee.

Melba was raised in Shawnee and graduated from Shawnee High School. She attended Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech and earned her associate’s degree in nursing.

She married Herman David “Dave” Coffman on March 1, 1963, in Shawnee. He preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2013.

Melba worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Liberty Academy.

She was a member of Blackburn Chapel Baptist Church and served in many capacities at the church. Melba was also a member of Dale O.H.C.E County Extension Group.

Melba enjoyed working as a volunteer for the Pottawatomie County Election Board polling sites and assist with the county fair. She was a good conversationalist, talented painter and crafter.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brother, Robert Honeycutt; and sister, Wanda Peelman.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Coffman of Flower Mound, Texas, and Craig and Lisa Coffman of Franklin, Tennessee; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Susan and Bryan Watson of Shawnee, and Cindy and Billy Logsdon of Shawnee; grandchildren, Kyle Coffman, Chelsey Coffman, Andrew and Shelby Watson, John and Shalynn Watson, Matt Watson and Jessica Casey, Kinsey and Dylan Parton, Katelyn Logsdon, Riley Logsdon, Eleanor Coffman, Olivia Coffman and Benjamin Carter Coffman; great-grandchildren, Camden, Harper, Emersyn and Lacey; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving extended family and friends.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers please donate to the Blackburn Chapel Van Fund in Melba’s memory.

Public visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 26.

Private family services will be held with Reverend Larry Sparks officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

