McLoud resident Jonas “Joe” Manley, 75, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Sunday, March 29, at the KTO Multipurpose Building (105365 S. Hwy 102) McLoud.

He was born April 8, 1944, to David and Beatrice (Harjo) Manley in Okemah, Oklahoma. Joe attended school in Chilaco and was in the Army Reserve as a young man.

He married Beverly (Cole) on June 4, 1970. They moved to Mcloud in 1988 where they were residents for the past 32 years.

Joe retired from Linwood Body Shop where he was an auto body repair mechanic.

He was an avid bowler and was a member of the Pokkacheleka League with his wife Beverly for many years. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a fan of local softball and college sports, but most importantly the Denver Broncos. He loved to garden and share information he knew.

He was preceded in death by his parents David and Beatrice Manley and his son, Vernon Manley.

Those left to carry on his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Beverly Manley; one brother: Mitch Manley of Kayenta, Arizona; two sons: Terrance Manley of Shawnee and Nonas “JoJay” Manley of McLoud; six grandchildren: Nina Still, Kyle Manley, Cornell Manley, Talyn Manley, Melvin Manley, and Jozy Manley; two great-grandchildren: Xaley Cali and Astrid Storm Manley.