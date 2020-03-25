MIAMI — The first confirmed positive case of coronavirus (CODIV-19) in Ottawa County was reported Wednesday, March 25 by the Ottawa County Health Department.

There had been an earlier report of a confirmed case in Delaware County.

Those cases are under epidemiological investigation, meaning investigation, backtracking, figuring out who has come in contact with them and all those aspects, according to Sean Bridges of the OCHD.

When there are positive results, it goes straight into the epidemiological investigation.

According to an email received by the City of Miami from the OCHD says, “The purpose of this email is to notify you that the 1st positive COVID-19 diagnoses has been reported for Ottawa County.

“This case is currently under investigation with the Ottawa County Health Department and individuals with any contact with this patient will be notified.

“At this time, we encourage you, our local leaders to be educated, to share accurate and up-to-date information, and to help the public to remain calm. Please continue to encourage social distancing, positive hygiene practices, and advise individuals to call their local health provider if they think they are sick.

“Please refer to the Oklahoma State Department of Health webpage at https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/ where updates are provided at 11:00 am daily.

“Credible and accurate information is also provided on the Ottawa County Health Department Facebook page.

“Thank you for the work you all are doing during this response.”

Oklahoma now has had 164 reported positive cases. While the Delaware County case was reported on the most recent update, the Ottawa County case was not.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health updates numbers at 11 a.m. daily.

As a result, an executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt (Executive Order 2020-07) adds Ottawa County to a list of 20 counties that fall under the order.

It will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight.

The executive order, announced Tuesday, March 24, includes most of the provisions that were passed during an emergency meeting of the Miami City Council on Saturday.

“We remain committed to making decisions based on reliable data, emerging science and the advice of experts from my Governor’s Solution Task Force, the State Department of Health and the CDC on how to best slow the spread of COVID-19,” Stitt said in a release. “These new action items will allow us to ensure we remain proactive in our response to this on-going crisis. We will continue to take the necessary precautions and steps in order to prioritize the health and safety of all 4 million Oklahomans.”

The amended Executive Order provides for the following statewide measures:

• Issues a statewide “Safer at Home” order for adults over the age of 65 and vulnerable individuals with serious underlying medical conditions.

• Limits gatherings to no more than 10 people.

• Prohibits visitations to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

• Postpones all elective surgeries, minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures until April 7, 2020.

The amended Executive Order provides for the following measures in counties with community spread:

• Requires restaurants in Oklahoma counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to provide take-out and delivery options only and closes all bars in those counties.

• Closes all businesses not identified as being within a critical infrastructure sector, such as gyms, salons, massage parlors and movie theaters, where counties have community spread effective March 25 at 11:59 p.m. through April 15.

Federal guidance on the essential critical infrastructure workforce can be found here: www.cisa.gov/…/guidance-essential-critical-infrastructure-w… . Additions may be added by Executive Order or memorandum.

During the press conference, the governor also announced the State of Oklahoma is working on a plan to designate hospitals in Oklahoma and Tulsa County to treat all COVID-19 patients. This will occur through attrition.

Both Integris Miami and Integris Grove hospitals have set up special check in stations are each facility for patients.

For those who have received a COVID-19 test from their local physician and the results were positive and have not been contacted by an Oklahoma State Department of Health official, they should call the local health department immediately.

They will want to ask to speak with a nurse. The nurse will then need the following information:

• Name and information

• When the positive diagnosis was received

• Their physicians’ office

• Lab that completed their testing