It’s the time of year when grocery stores set up displays featuring everything you’d need for a corned beef and cabbage feast on.

But if you’re looking for a different Irish meal to serve later this week, Darina Allen has ideas. The author of more than 20 cookbooks and founder of the Ballymaloe Cookery School has been teaching students how to make Ireland’s iconic dishes for more than 30 years, but her recent cookbooks have extended beyond the Emerald Isle.

Her latest book, “One Pot Feeds All” (Kyle Books, $24.99), focuses on soups, stews, sautes and roasts that can feed a small family or a crowd. Versions of this lamb and barley stew have been feeding Irish families for generations, and hers is topped with a bright green herb gremolata that cuts through some of the heaviness of the lamb and the bacon. This recipe makes a large quantity of stew, so plan on saving some in the freezer for another meal or cutting the ingredients in half to make a smaller portion.

Lamb and Barley Stew With Fresh Herb Gremolata

This substantial pot of stew is fortified with pearl barley and topped with a bright mixture of herbs called gremolata. It is a variation of Irish stew, which is the quintessential one-pot dish. In Ireland, we use what is called green, or unsmoked, bacon, but you could use traditional bacon, just slightly less, closer to 8 ounces.

- Darina Allen

• 12-ounce piece of green (unsmoked) bacon (blanched if salty)

• 4 pounds lamb leg or shoulder

• Well-seasoned, all-purpose flour, for dusting

• A little extra-virgin olive oil, for frying

• 12 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced

• 1 pound 9 ounces whole, small onions

• 12 ounces carrots, peeled and thickly sliced

•; 5 1/2 ounces parsnips, peeled and thickly sliced

• Scant 2 1/3 cups dried pearl barley

• 12 cups chicken stock

• Sprig of thyme

• Sea salt flakes and freshly ground black pepper

For the gremolata:

• 4 tablespoons chopped mixed herbs, such as flat-leaf parsley, chervil and mint

• 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

• 1 generous teaspoon grated or finely chopped organic lemon zest

• Sea salt flakes, to taste

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut the rind off the bacon (if necessary) and cut into approximately 1/2-inch cubes. Divide the lamb into large 1- to 2-inch pieces and roll in the well-seasoned flour.

Heat a little oil in a 10-inch casserole over medium heat and saute the bacon until crisp. Remove to a plate. Saute the mushrooms, season well and set aside. Add the lamb to the casserole in batches, with a little more olive oil if necessary, and saute until golden. Heat control is crucial here: the pan mustn’t burn, yet it must be hot enough to saute the lamb. If the pan is too cool, the lamb will stew rather than saute and, as a result, the meat may be tough. Remove the lamb to a plate. Add another splash of olive oil to the pan and saute the onions, carrots and parsnips until golden. Return the bacon and lamb to the casserole, together with the pearl barley. Season well, pour in the stock, add the thyme and bring to a simmer. Cover with a lid and transfer to the oven for 1 to 1 1/4 hours until meltingly tender; the cooking time will depend on the age of the lamb and how long it was sauteed for. Add the mushrooms about 30 minutes before the end.

Meanwhile, make the gremolata. Mix together the chopped herbs and garlic in a small bowl, add the lemon zest and season to taste with a little salt.

Once the casserole is cooked, remove the thyme and season to taste. Leave the casserole to sit for 15 to 30 minutes to allow the pearl barley to swell. (If necessary, the casserole can be reheated later in the day, or the next day.) Serve bubbling hot, sprinkled with the gremolata. Serves 8 to 10.

- From “One Pot Feeds All” by Darina Allen (Kyle Books, $24.99)

