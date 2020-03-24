The Seminole State College Educational Foundation Executive Committee has decided to cancel its Annual Spring Recognition Banquet, which was originally scheduled to occur on April 30. Additionally, the campus reception scheduled to honor former employees being recommended to the SSC Board of Regents to receive Emeritus status has been postponed to a later date.

In compliance with sanctions on large gatherings and other recommended precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the College will not proceed with either event this spring.

“We hope to be able to reschedule the Spring Recognition Banquet for a later date, possibly in the fall. This will give us the opportunity to properly recognize those who we had planned to honor next month,” SSC President Lana Reynolds said.

Seminole State College has shifted to electronic delivery methods of instruction for all of its courses to help safeguard student and employee health. Students may check campus announcements regarding the College’s response to COVID-19 at www.sscok.edu/covid19/covid.html.