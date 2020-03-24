Local residents are encouraged to be generous and remember those in need during the coronavirus outbreak by donating to nonprofits. That’s the message from agencies that have modified their operations in order to keep providing services.

Catholic Charities Mary Martha Outreach, located at 1845 W 4th St., is offering a mobile drive-through for clients to pick up food and some essentials, but other services have been temporarily suspended during the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Concern Center at 333 S. Penn Ave., is now fully operational through a call-in process from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. To schedule a visit, clients should call 918-336-4693.

According to the Peggy Crowder, Concern’s executive director, the nonprofit has an average of 700 families who receive food four times a year or they take advantage of produce and other food available for anyone to pick up.

At this point, Concern has not seen a decrease in supplies, but Crowder anticipates “a great need of additional donations as the COVID-19 outbreak continues.”

She said the nonprofit will soon need eggs, four, sugar, dried milk, toilet paper, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer with pump, bar soap, tooth brushes and toothpaste.

“Some of these shortages are due to availability issues at grocery stores and specific donation depletion,” Crowder said.

Mary Martha Outreach serves about 225 families each day, four times a week, said director Misty Wishall. The organization is currently in need of female hygiene products, incontinence products and diapers, she said.

“We give out over 2 million pounds of food each year to our families and other outside agencies,” Wishall said.

The drive-through pantry hours will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday and noon to 2 p.m. Thursday.

“Our facility will not be open other than for food,” she said. “We will open our north bay door for clients to utilize our warehouse as a drive-through food pickup.”

Wishall said financial donations are always appreciated and more information can be found at

cceok.org/marymarthaoutreach.

Likewise, Crowder said that monetary tax deductible-donations to Concern can be sent to 333. S. Penn Ave. or through the Concern website at www.concerncares.com.