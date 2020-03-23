Fairland became the latest local community to declare a state of emergency in regard to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The trustees at Fairland unanimously passed an emergency declaration during a special meeting Monday afternoon.

The template for the declaration was the same, with a couple exceptions, of those that were passed by Commerce and Miami.

Commerce acted Thursday, March 19 and Miami followed on Saturday, March 21.

Fairland’s City Hall will be closed to public access immediately and will be until further notice.

Citizens with questions on billing, etc. can call 918-676-3636.

The Fairland Police Department (918-676-3005) will operate as normal.

The ordinance will extend as long as city officials deem necessary.

It also was noted that a fire department dinner scheduled for May 2, has been postponed until a later date.

According to the Town of Afton Facebook page, the office/lobby will be closed until March 30.

It listed phone numbers to call in case of emergencies.

Mayor Michael Hart declared a state of emergency within the corporate limits of Commerce on Thursday March 19 and will be in effect until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, May 11 — or earlier by further proclamation.

The Town of Quapaw declared a state of emergency by proclamation Friday, March 20.

City Hall will be closed, but there is a number to call posted on the door. There also is a drop box.

As of Monday night, Ottawa County is one of 60 counties in Oklahoma that has not reported a case of COVID-19, but there have been reports of one case being treated at a Joplin hospital and there have been reports of cases in Cherokee and Cherokee counties in Kansas.