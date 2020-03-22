OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s plan to customize Medicaid expansion in Oklahoma seeks to impose work or community-engagement requirements on thousands of low-income Oklahomans and charge them monthly premiums for health care services.

Directed by Stitt, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority is seeking approval for a Healthy Adult Opportunity waiver — offered by the Trump administration to let states tailor their Medicaid expansion plans.

The 66-page waiver application the authority released this week is the first look at the nitty-gritty details of the governor’s health care plan. The waiver, which will be submitted to the federal government for approval, is open for a 30-day public comment period that runs through April 15.

Stitt seeks to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma on July 1. He intends for the Healthy Adult Opportunity waiver, which is the crux of his SoonerCare 2.0 plan, to take effect July 1, 2021.

A spokeswoman for the Health Care Authority told The Oklahoman on Tuesday the agency doesn’t anticipate having to change its timeline for submission of the waiver due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. However, the agency is in communication with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding flexibility with the public comment period and evaluating all options, said agency spokeswoman Katelynn Burns.

Amber England, campaign manager for Yes on 802, said Stitt’s timing couldn’t be worse. State Question 802 seeks to add straight Medicaid expansion, with no work requirements or premiums to Oklahoma’s constitution.

Stitt has not yet set an election date for SQ 802. The Yes on 802 campaign has suspended some campaign activities through March due to COVID-19.

The Healthy Adult Opportunity waiver seeks to phase in community-engagement requirements that largely call for participants to work, volunteer or go to school a certain number of hours per month. Some states’ attempts to impose work requirements on Medicaid beneficiaries have been challenged in court.

By the second year of SoonerCare 2.0, most people within the expansion population would ill be required to work, volunteer or go to school for at least 80 hours per month. Those who are not exempt, but do not follow the requirements would stop receiving Medicaid benefits.

Among the exceptions are pregnant women, Native Americans, those with a disability, serious mental illness, and those who are undergoing drug or alcohol rehabilitation.

At a recent event, Stitt said the premiums give Medicaid beneficiaries some “skin in the game.”

The waiver also seeks to impose monthly premiums of $10 a month for individuals or $15 a month per family. There are some exemptions.

Beneficiaries also would be responsible for co-payments for health care services up to the 5% out-of-pocket household maximum. SoonerCare 2.0 participants also would be charged an $8 copay for non-emergency visits to the emergency room.