Participating in some type of consistent health improvement plan becomes more and more important as we age! Putting energy into improving nutrition, cardio respiratory endurance, muscular endurance, strength, mobility, and flexibility are great places to start! Now, to increase chances for success in your program, I like to encourage you to develop a purpose of why you’re doing it, and use that for inspiration on your way to your goals! Each area is difficult in it’s own right, so being prepared mentally may be the determining factor in whether you do, or do not follow through, on achieving your goals.

Exercising a little mental focus, planning, and preparation will take your program a very long way, because it prompts you to make well informed positive choices, that lead you the right direction.

Positive mental thoughts are necessary during our long days, hectic schedules, and unlimited stresses of life.

Exercise tends to get lost in the shuffle, due to the “feeling” of fatigue, and this is absolutely normal. It has been my experience that many times this “feeling “ and reason we don’t get our recommended amount of exercise, is not always physical. Instead many times it is because we give ourselves a reason mentally not to exercise, by accepting the “thought” we don’t need to improve our health today! This happens often, so please don’t let this stop your progress. Of course be smart, do not exercise or use this principle if you are injured or have health risks. But if you feel healthy and nourished, have no ailments, but just don’t feel like exercising, I challenge you to overcome! You can reach a little further for your goals!

There are always many reasons that prevent us mentally from doing what is best for us. I heard someone once say there are no good reasons for not being on a program that keeps you healthy as you age, and I must say that I have to agree! Another good slogan says....”if you fail to plan mentally, you might as well plan to fail.

Staying mentally strong, motivated, believing in yourself, and dedicating high proactive energy into sticking to, and following your program is the key to your success! You can absolutely achieve any health, weight loss, and fitness goal you set for yourself, if you just don’t quit!

It all goes back to mentally setting your goals! If you have not done so for your health and fitness goals, now is the time to do it! Decide what you really want regarding your health, and take steps now to achieve them. You can do this! Just set short term, intermediate, and long term goals for your programs. The short term goals are important because they provide a focus and roadmap for your day to day activities. The intermediate goals are where you want to be at a specific time in the very near future, and are the catalysts that will ultimately get you to your dream goals! In my opinion everyone deserves their dream goals when it comes to their health, independence, and active quality of life!

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.