Shoppers in Ardmore have more options than ever before. In addition to the new retailers that have recently opened across the city, more new construction projects are either already underway or in the planning stages.

Last month Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened in Commerce Plaza, and the city’s newest retailer is Gordmans which opened in Ardmore Commons earlier this week. The store sells a wide range of items including clothing and footwear for the entire family, home decor and pet accessories. The store opened on Tuesday morning though they cancelled the scheduled ribbon cutting because of COVID-19.

Community Development Director Jessica Scott said construction is currently underway for a new three-unit building at Market Street which will have a hair salon, nail salon and an additional space for another new business. She also said renovations are taking place at the future location of a tea shop called HTeaO. The new business will be located inside the building formerly occupied by Billy Simms BBQ on the corner of North Commerce and Grave Ave. According to the company website, they will serve 22 varieties of iced tea.

Scott said building permits have also been issued for Schlotzsky’s and Dairy Queen which will be coming to Market Street. Construction on those will likely begin in the coming months.

All of these businesses were first announced last year, but Scott said 2020 has been slow starting out. February only saw one new large permit for a two-unit building which will be located on Sam Noble Parkway. When it opens it will contain a medical marijuana dispensary and a liquor store.

“January and February weren’t really big months for us construction wise,” Scott said. “I think we’re about to issue a few smaller permits this month, but nothing very large.”

She said her office has been especially slow this week which she attributes to anxieties about the COVID-19 pandemic. She expects things to pick back up once the situation passes.