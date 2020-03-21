This story will be updated

MIAMI — The Miami City Council passed an emergency ordinance Saturday morning related to the impending threat of COVID-19.

The ordinance imposes temporary restrictions within the City of Miami and takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Among the items covered in Ordinance 2020-20 are the suspension of various utility rate hikes, authorizing emergency purchases and contracts, prohibiting events or gatherings on city-owned property, recommending limitations on other social gatherings, providing a termination date, providing severability, providing for conflicting provisions and establishing an emergency.

“We think it had to be done,” Miami Mayor Rudy Schultz said. “The potential cost of inaction was too great. Is it going to be a significant inconvenience to some of our citizens and many of our local, small businesses, yes? We understand that and appreciate those concerns. But the cost of inaction was potentially too great to not take these steps.”

Miami city officials and staff were part of a statewide conference call that included Sen. James Lankford, Tulsa mayor G.T. Bynum, Oklahoma City mayor David Holt and Norman mayor Breea Clark.

Lankford and the three mayors provided insight in their decision to make the call for an emergency declaration in their respective cities.

Schultz said initial plans were to just act on the declaration at Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.

“But after hearing from the mayors in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Norman, it just drove home the fact that we had to act sooner,” he said. “This may be the first emergency meeting I have ever participated in 13 years on the council. But it was that important.”

As of Saturday morning, according to information compiled by the Oklahoma State Department of Health, there were 32 cases in the Oklahoma City-Norman area and five in Tulsa County.

“They are roughly a week ahead of us on the infection curve,” Schultz said. “They were sharing with us the things that had they known, the steps they would have taken and advising us to take those.

“Blunting the curve is what its all about.”

Statewide, the OSDH reports 53 positive in-state tests, two positive out-of-state 560 negative, 10 hospitalizations and one death.

Fourteen of Oklahoma’s 77 counties have reported one or more COVID-19 cases.