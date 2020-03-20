Will Miami flood this weekend?

Carla Nielsen

cnielsen@miaminewsrecord.com

MIAMI – After days of rain, residents of Miami are keeping a watchful eye on the Neosho River, as it has steadily risen and is now approaching the top of the banks.

Even though there will be some minor flooding, it is not predicted to be devastating.

Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson said Friday afternoon, “I was just on a call with the National Weather Service and the GRDA and they’ve actually lowered the prediction a little bit. It was going to be 20.8 and now it’s looking like 20.4. We probably will probably lose E Street by the fairgrounds, but I believe that will be the only area affected in Miami.

“It should crest tonight and into Saturday and then start to recede.”

Miami received 0.17 inches of rain over the past 24 hours, running its five-day total to 4.22 inches and 6.71 over the past 14 days.

The 30-day total is 7.97 inches.

The level of Grand Lake was 747.46 feet as of 1 p.m. Friday.

At the direction of the United States Army Corps of Engineers, four main spillway gates and five east spillway gates were open at Pensacola Dam, discharging 52,990 cubic feet per second (cfs) of water.

Six units were online at the Pensacola Dam powerhouse, releasing 13,415 cfs of water through generation.

Releases through floodgates and generation totaled 66,405 cfs.

Inflows into Grand Lake totaled 88,943 cfs.