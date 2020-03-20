During the statewide order of school closures until April 6, Shawnee Public Schools (SPS) have finished developing the district's meal delivery program which will provide two free meals a day to students 18 and under through various bus routes beginning Monday, March 23.

SPS Superintendent Dr. April Grace, in a statement released Thursday, said the district plans to deliver two meals a day, once in the morning and once in the afternoon, and will run over 300 stops.

"Anyone 18 and under is eligible for these meals. Buses 1-11 will begin along their regular routes and within walking boundaries of each site making multiple stops along each block," Grace said. "Route stops will begin around 8:34 a.m. for breakfast delivery, and then again at 1:15 p.m. for afternoon delivery. Bus numbers 18-22 will follow their normal routes beginning at 8:35 a.m. and then again at 1:05 p.m. The meals are grab and go, and can be picked up when the bus stops."

Grace explained detailed information regarding bus stop locations and times are posted on the district's app, website and have been sent through the blackboard phone call and email system.

For those who would like to check their specific neighborhood drop off times visit https://shawnee.socs.net/vnews/display.v/ART/5e729290d5033.

Grace said this link is also on the district's COVID-19 Resource Page on its website.

"If you would like to ensure you receive meals and information during this time, please contact us at 405-878-1028," Grace said. "Provide your name, address, contact number, total in household 18 and under and total household members. We understand that you may be a caretaker for individuals who are not typically our students; they will count, too."

Grace said SPS will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the district and release new information to parents and students as it becomes available.

