OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax declared an election emergency today for local elections being held in 74 counties on April 7, 2020.

The election emergency declaration will require County Election Boards to accept resolutions adopted by the governing bodies of school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties to move their April 7 elections to another date. Regular and statutory elections could be rescheduled on June 30, the next available election date and the date of the State Primary Election. Special elections could be rescheduled for any election date allowed by law.

“We are in uncharted waters here, so I am hopeful we have found a sensible solution that is consistent with the spirit of the law and avoids bureaucratic overreach by state election officials,” Ziriax said. “As Oklahoma’s chief election official, I strongly urge school districts, municipalities, technology districts and counties with April 7 elections to take immediate action to reschedule and help efforts to flatten the COVID-19 curve.”

County Election Board Secretaries will reach out to the local governments holding elections in their counties to inform them of the election emergency and the option of rescheduling their April 7 elections.

A list of the elections scheduled on April 7 is available on the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov. The State Election Board will update the list as local governments reschedule their elections.

Ziriax said voters who have questions about whether or not an election will be rescheduled are encouraged to contact the local government that scheduled the election.

View the official election emergency on the State Election Board website.

DelCo closes offices

JAY - The County Offices in Delaware County will close to the public effective Wednesday, March 18 until, further notice, after County Commissioners held an emergency meeting and voted to close the County Offices to the public in a 3-0 vote. The emergency meeting was held due to recommendations made this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to limit public gatherings to ten people or less in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).

The Delaware County Election Board will continue to conduct business as usual by phone, email, and mail. Business hours may be modified due to the unusual circumstances, but calls and emails will be returned in a timely manner. Voters who need to conduct business in person can call or email the County Election Board to make special arrangements.

Voters can also visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information. Those who need to request absentee ballots or make changes to their registration can continue to do so online through the OK Voter Portal at elections.ok.gov/OVP.

The Delaware County Election Board is located at 225 S 5th St in Jay. For more information, contact the County Election Board at 918-253-8762 OR delwarecounty@elections.ok.gov.

What's on the ballots

DELAWARE COUNTY - Six Delaware County schools were headed to the polls on Tuesday, April 7, but have the potential to be rescheduled.

Jay, Cleora, Ketchum, Oaks-Mission, Leach and Westville all had items on the ballot.

Jay Public Schools

Residents in the Jay Public School district have three items to vote on: three school bonds.

Proposition 1 - A $9.175 million bond that will be used to "constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings; acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment; acquiring and improving school sites". The bond has a ten percent annual interest rate and is due in ten years.

Proposition 2 - A $2.595 million bond that will be used in "constructing, equipping, repairing, remodeling athletic facilities, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment; acquiring and improving school sites to include but not be limited to: a new field house, track, bleachers, and natural grass field". The bond has a ten percent annual interest rate and is due in ten years.

Proposition 3 - An $800,000 bond that will be used for "purchasing transportation equipment". The bond has a ten percent annual interest rate and is due in five years.

Cleora Public School

Residents in the Cleora Public School district have one item to vote on: the election of a member to the School Board. There are two candidates, Bill Jarvis and Brandon Ackerson.

Ketchum Public School

Residents in the Ketchum Public School district have three things to vote on: two school bonds and the election of a member to the school board. There are two candidates, Mike Williams and Melanie Adams.

Proposition 1 - A $15.95 million bond to be used to "improve or acquiring school sites, constructing, preparing, remodeling, equipping school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment" or to "acquire all of a distinct portion of such property pursuant to lease purchase arrangement". This bond has an annual interest rate of ten percent and is due in five years.

Proposition 2 - A $450,000 bond for the purpose of "acquiring transportation equipment and safety upgrades to certain existing transportation equipment". The bond has an annual interest rate of ten percent and is due in five years.

Leach Public School

Residents within the Leach Public School district have one item to vote on: a school bond.

The $1.4 million bond that will be used for "constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings; acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment; and acquiring and improving school sites". This bond has a ten percent annual interest rate and is due in ten years.

Oaks-Mission Public School

Residents within the Oaks-Mission district have one item to vote on: the election of a member to the Board of Education. There are two candidates, Mitch Christie and Melvin Blossom Jr.

Westville Public School

Residents within the Westville Public School district have one item to vote on: a bond proposition.

Proposition 1 - A $7.75 million bond to be used for "constructing, equipping, repairing, remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites". The bond has a ten percent annual interest rate and is due in ten years.

For more information contact the Delaware County Election Board at 918-253-8762 or delawarecounty@elections.ok.gov The Election Board is located at: 225 S 5th St, Jay. Office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.