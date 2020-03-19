Katie Lethgo

Katie Marie Lethgo, 38, of Bartlesville, died Saturday.

Family will receive guests for visitation at Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday from 6 — 8 p.m.

Private services will be held and interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Isobel Sharp

Isobel Sharp, 99, of Bartlesville died Tuesday. Services are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Alene Pierce

Alene Pierce, 99, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Visitation will be at held from 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday at Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Burial will follow at White Rose Cemetery immediately following the Service. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Veral Newport

Veral Leroy Newport, 87, of Ochelata, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel.