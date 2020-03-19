The Caney Valley Conservation District has announced funds are available for cost-share assistance to help with a number of projects.

Projects that are eligible include livestock water (ponds, pipeline and tanks), herbaceous weed control (spraying Sericea Lespedeza, Musk Thistle, Johnsongrass), brush management (clearing Eastern Red Cedar, Honey Locust, blackberries, Osage Orange, Sumac and Buckbrush), forage and biomass planting, range planting, and cover crops.

To be eligible, residents must own 20 acres or more and sell at least $1,000 of soil-dependent products annually.

If you meet the above criteria, stop by the District Office at 1067 NE Washington Blvd. between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to apply. Applications will be accepted through Friday, March 27.

For more information contact the local conservation district office at 918-331-9800.