The first case of COVID-19 in a Washington County resident has been confirmed, state health officials reported Thursday.

Officials have not released the name or age of the resident.

A Tulsa County man in his 50s died Wednesday due to COVID-19, becoming Oklahoma’s first fatality of the pandemic, Tulsa Health Department officials announced Thursday morning. He had tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, officials said.

Oklahoma’s number of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 44. The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced 15 additional coronavirus cases Thursday morning.

The latest testing numbers for Oklahoma: positive (in-state) 44; positive (out-of-state) 2; negative 466; pending 250; hospitalizations; deaths 1.

Oklahoma faces a critical shortage of coronavirus testing agents as cases continue to mount, including the first child 4 years or younger and the first nursing home resident.

Oklahoma cases by county: Oklahoma 18; Cleveland 9; Tulsa 5; Kay, Canadian 2; Custer, Grady, Jackson, Logan, McClain, Pawnee, Payne, Washington 1.

— The Oklahoman contributed to this report.