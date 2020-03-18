MIAMI — Integris Miami Hospital has instituted additional policy changes because of COVID-19 according to a press release.

- Visitors are now required to register upon entry at Integris hospitals in Miami and Grove. Check-in stations will be at points of entry.

- Visitor access to Integris hospitals will be limited to specific designated entrances. In Grove patients will use the emergency room and physician office building entrance. In Miami patients will use the emergency room or main entrance. All other entrances will be closed.

- Plans related to secure additional staffing and supplies continue. Integris officials are identifying caregivers who can be reassigned to the areas they are most needed.

Previous preparations include:

- We have initiated our Incident Command Center

- Revised our visitation policy to limit the number of guests in the hospital

- Closed certain entrances and waiting rooms

- We are evaluating surge capacity through drills and planning exercises

- We are encouraging Integris Virtual Visits instead of in-office visits

- We have asked caregivers to self-monitor for fever or other symptoms

- Added additional and more frequent cleanings

- Increased the number of hand sanitizer stations

- Posted hand washing reminders in highly visible areas