SALAD AND STYLE

ESA plans luncheon, fashion show

The Alpha Zeta chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) is planning a salad luncheon and style show for 1 p.m. Sunday, April 26, at the Pawhuska Elks Lodge.

Tickets are available now and they cost $10 apiece. Attendees will also have an opportunity to participate in a raffle for a designer handbag.

For tickets, see any ESA member or call Linda Boone at 918-287-3711.

PINOT AND PETALS

PAO’s girls’ night out is set for April 18

Grab your friends and come join Preserving Arts in the Osage for an ultimate girls’ night out… Pinot and Petals! Come create your very own fresh flower arrangement, learning all the tips and tricks of the pros along the way — then take your gorgeous design home to enjoy This will be an evening to unleash your creativity, gather with friends, and support PAO and its mission. Your ticket will include your beautiful flowers, supplies and instruction, as well as wine and hors d’oeuvres. In addition, a portion of the ticket will benefit the PAO and its mission. Class size is limited, so reserve your spot now. The event will be at Old No. 1 Firehouse, 118 1/2 West Main, Pawhuska. Tickets are $100 each. To buy tickets, visit https://AlicesTable.com/Events/Pinot-and-Petals-with-PAO-Preserving-Arts-in-the-Osage_1579031889

PAWHUSKA LIBRARY

Story Time scheduled on Thursdays

Pawhuska Public Library, 1801 Lynn Avenue, will be holding Story Time at 9:30 a.m. each Thursday during March and April for young children. The target age group is toddlers through second grade.

There is no pre-registration necessary. Call the Pawhuska Library at 918-287-3989 for more information.

POLITICAL AFFILIATION

Want to change your party listing?

Oklahomans who want to change their party affiliation before the Primary or Runoff Primary Elections later this year must do so no later than Tuesday, March 31, 2020, according to Kelly Chouteau, Secretary of the Osage County Election Board.

Changes of political affiliation are prohibited by law during the period beginning April 1, and continuing through August 31, in even-numbered years, Chouteau said.

Each political party can nominate one candidate per office for the November General Election. If two or more candidates from the same party file for one office, the party nominee is selected at either the Primary or Runoff Primary Election.

Only voters registered in a political party can vote to select that party’s nominees, unless the party gives Independent voters permission to vote in its primaries. The Democratic Party has given Independent voters permission to vote in its primaries and runoff primaries in 2020. Oklahoma has three recognized political parties in 2020: Democratic, Libertarian and Republican.

All registered voters, regardless of political affiliation, can vote for any candidate at the November General Election and for state or local questions at any election.

Applications to register to vote or to change political affiliation are available at the Osage County Election Board office, 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, OK; post offices; public libraries; state offices providing public assistance; and at most political party and candidate campaign offices. If you have any questions you should contact the Osage County Election Board office at 918-287-3036 or email OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.

ABSENTEE BALLOTS

Apply immediately if you need one for April 7 elections

Voters in Osage County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the April 7, 2020, City of Pawhuska Municipal General, Bartlesville I-30 Board of Education General, Caney Valley I-18 Special School, Prue I-50 Special School and Woodland I-90 Board of Education General elections should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said. Although the Osage County Election Board can accept applications for absentee ballots until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Chouteau urged voters who want to vote by absentee ballot to apply early.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the County Election Board office located at 630 Kihekah Ave., Pawhuska, Oklahoma. An online version of the form can be filled out and submitted electronically at: www.elections.ok.gov. A print form can also be downloaded at that address.

Voters who have requested an absentee ballot can track their ballot at http://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

Ballots must be in the hands of County Election Board officials by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Chouteau said any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which he/she is eligible to vote. It is not necessary to give a reason for voting absentee.

“While anyone can vote absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several excuses, and it is to the advantage of some voters to use one of them,” Chouteau said.

By stating one of the following reasons on their applications, absentee voters can activate special conditions that make it easier for them to use absentee ballots. The reasons are:

Voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may vote absentee. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online by accessing http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may vote absentee. An Absentee Voting Board actually goes to the nursing home a few days before the election, sets up a small polling place and allows these persons to vote under circumstances similar to those at a regular precinct polling place. They may apply only by mail, by fax, by email, online by accessing http:/www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/ or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Military personnel and residents of the county living overseas and the spouses and dependents of each group are eligible receive absentee ballots. These voters may apply only by mail, fax, or by email. Military personnel should contact the Voting Service Officers in their units for application forms and additional information or visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website (www.fvap.gov/oklahoma) for more information and instructions. Residents of Oklahoma living overseas can obtain the same materials from any United States military installation and from United States Embassies and Consulates as well as on the FVAP website.

For more election-related information, call the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036, send email to OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov, or visit www.elections.ok.gov or www.osage.okcounties.org

CLOSED PRECINCTS

Woodland Schools closes three precincts

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau has announced that the Woodland I09057 (I-90) School has opted to close Precincts 106, 303 and 306 in Osage County for its Woodland I09057 (I-90) Board of Education General Election scheduled on April 7, 2020.

State law allows a school district to close a precinct if it’s not entirely within the district’s boundaries and if there are fewer than 100 registered voters in that part of the precinct that is located in the district. There are 49 voters in precinct 106, 46 voters in precinct 303 and 2 voters in precinct 306 that are located in the boundaries of the Woodland I09057 (I-90) School District.

Voters who are registered in Precincts 106, 303 and 306 will receive an application for absentee ballots from the Osage County Election Board. They can fill out, sign and return the application form to the Election Board to have a ballot mailed to them. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the Election Board no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, for this election.

Voters who receive their absentee ballots by mail must return the voted ballot to the Election Board by mail. Absentee ballots must be in the Election Board’s hands by 7 p.m. on election day to be counted.

These voters also may vote by in-person absentee at the Osage County Election Board office from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, or Friday, April 3, 2020.

Any registered voters in Precincts 106, 303 and 306 who believe that they may reside in the Woodland I09057 (I-90) School District, and who have not yet received an absentee ballot application from the Osage County Election Board should call the office at 918-287-3036.